New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): A day after he stepped down as Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was on Thursday appointed as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) of India.

A Finance Ministry notification on Thursday said that Murmu has been appointed CAG by the President from the date he assumes charge of his office.

He will take oath on Saturday.

Murmu replaces Rajiv Mehrishi who is scheduled to complete his term this week.

A Rashtrapati Bhawan communique said earlier in the day that President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the resignation of Murmu as Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu was appointed as the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a union territory last year. (ANI)

