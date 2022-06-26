Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved Rs 545 crore to carry out restoration work and strengthen the canal system and distributions of the Mahi project in Banswara district.

The work will ensure water availability for irrigation on 80,000 hectares of land, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

The farmers in the command area of the project located in Ghatol, Garhi, Anandpuri, Bagidaura, Talwara and Arthuna tehsils of Banswara district will be benefitted.

The chief minister also approved a proposal to spend a total of Rs 117 crore to augment facilities at the Mahila Chikitsalaya in Jaipur.

