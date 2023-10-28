Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked the Centre and investigating agencies for summoning his son Vaibhav Gehlot in a foreign exchange violation case, saying that they made it a "practice" to disturb elections.

Referring to the Income Tax (I-T) raid at Cooperatives Minister Udai Lal Anjana's premises on Saturday, Gehlot said it is a 'drama' as the investigating agency is not going to find anything.

"Vaibhav was summoned on one-day notice. It was a simple notice asking for information. They could have asked it simply. If it was found that the information is incomplete and financial irregularities were caught then they could have asked him to appear. It has to be a system," Gehlot told reporters at Jaipur airport before leaving for New Delhi.

Gehlot left for New Delhi to attend the screening committee meeting on Saturday.

He further said, "If you will disturb the entire election like this, I would call it disturbing the elections. They have made it a practice to disturb elections."

Gehlot said that the ED, I-T and CBI are our premier investigating agencies and they are needed to deal with financial irregularities and other crimes.

"Officers (agencies) are being troubled from the top for nine years through an agenda. Senior officials have to trouble junior officers to save themselves... they go about without adopting the due process," Gehlot said.

He said that entering anyone's house, who is not at fault, is a crime.

"They enter houses and conduct raids. This cannot be justified. That's why the credibility of these agencies is declining in the country. The entire country is discussing the ED, CBI and I-T," Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that he had said on Friday that soon after he announced guarantees, raids will be conducted. Today, our minister Udai Lal Anjana's premises were raided, he said.

