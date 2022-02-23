Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) Presenting a populist budget, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced a pension scheme for state government employees, a job guarantee scheme for urban areas, free electricity of up to 50 units for domestic users and free treatment in government hospitals, among other proposals.

No new tax was imposed and relief worth Rs 1,500 crore was provided to all sectors in the budget presented by Gehlot in the Assembly.

Gehlot also announced the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme to provide 100 days of employment to families in urban areas.

"Like always, we have taken care of every section of the society in the budget,” he said during the budget speech.

Fulfilling a major and long-pending demand of the state employees, Gehlot announced to restore the old pension scheme for employees appointed on and after January 1, 2004.

He said that after 2004, a provision of contributory pension was done under the national pension scheme but this has created a sense of insecurity among the state employees for post-retirement life.

"We all know that state employees can give their valuable contribution for good governance when they feel secure for their future. The employees have apprised me of their agony from time to time. Therefore, I announce the implementation of the old pension scheme for all employees appointed on and after 1 January 2004 from next year,” he said.

Along with this, he announced to give 7th pay commission to the employees of corporations, boards, and universities.

For electricity consumers, he announced 50 units free electricity for those using 100 units per month, Rs 3/per unit grant for all domestic consumers up to 150 units and Rs 2/unit grant for consumers of 150 to 300 units and above as per the slab.

Apart from doubling the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance cover from Rs 5 lakh to 10 lakh, the chief minister also announced to cover cochlear implant, bone-marrow transplant, organ transplant, blood/platelets/plasma transfusion, limb prosthesis (bone cancer) in Chiranjeevi scheme.

In almost three-hour long budget speech, the chief minister announced recruitment on 1 lakh posts, separate cadre of English medium teachers for Mahatma Gandhi English Medium schools, 200 primary schools in desert districts, smart phones to 1.33 crore women with 3-year internet connection and upgradation of all 3820 government secondary schools to senior secondary level.

The CM presented a separate agriculture budget this time and announced an allocation of Rs 5,000 crore for CM Krishak Saathi Yojna, which was Rs 2,000 crore in the last budget, 11 Missions, electricity in day time for irrigation purpose in 17 districts where the day time electricity was not being provided for irrigation.

On the lines of Smart City Mission of the central government, under which four cities of Rajasthan are covered, Gehlot announced Rajasthan Smart City Scheme for integrated development of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Bharatpur, Alwar, Bhilwara and Chittorgarh.

For the development of roads, the CM announced to increased fund to every assembly constituency from Rs 5 crore to 10 crore. He also announced to extend Jaipur Metro from Badi Chaupad to Transport Nagar and from Mansarover to 200 feet bypass on Ajmer road.

Gehlot also announced to set up 36 women college in 19 districts, residential para sports academy in Jaipur and Jodhpur, Nehru Youth Transit Hostel and Facility center with 250 rooms to accommodate 500 youths in Udaipur house located in New Delhi.

The CM announced to increase SC and ST development fund from Rs 100 crore to Rs 500 crore and creation of EWS (Economically Weaker Section) fund of Rs 100.

He accorded the status of industry to tourism and hospitality sector, increased the period of exemption for MSMEs from sanctions and inspection from 3 to 5 years, 100 per cent exemption of motor vehicle tax for purchase of four with automatic transmission up to the cost of Rs 10 lakh.

The CM gave 1 per cent rebate on stamp duty on vacant or constructed residential plots up to 100 sq yards.

The budget 2022-23 has projected a revenue deficit of Rs 23,488.56 crore and fiscal deficit of Rs 58,211.55 crore, which is 4.36 percent of GSDP.

