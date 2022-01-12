Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said media trials on the issue of lapse in PM's security in Punjab should be banned till the investigation is over.

“The Supreme Court has constituted a four-member committee headed by Justice Indu Malhotra to investigate the matter of PM's security lapse. Now everyone should wait for the final report of this committee to know the truth,” he tweeted.

“I appeal to the Hon'ble Supreme Court that the media trial should be banned till the investigation is completed,” he said.

