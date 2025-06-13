Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday targeted the state government over extension of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) recruitment exam date and said it is not at all serious about the future of youth.

"It seems that the Rajasthan government is not at all serious about the future of youth and recruitment exams," he said on X.

Also Read | 'Truth Must Come Out': Congress Demands High-Level Probe Into Air India AI171 Flight Crash.

Gehlot said that both deputy chief ministers and all the MLAs wrote letters to the chief minister regarding the RAS recruitment exam.

The BJP state president told the protesting candidates that their work will be done and ended their hunger strike. The words of the BJP state president have meaning, he added.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 600 Rajkot Schools to Remain Closed on June 14 in Tribute to Former Gujarat CM.

"All this created an atmosphere among the candidates that the date of the exam will be extended due to which they prepared accordingly. But the RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) has not extended the date of the exam due to which there is a state of confusion among the candidates," said Gehlot.

"Did the BJP state president make such a promise without talking to the chief minister? Is there such a lack of communication between the BJP state president, deputy chief ministers and the chief minister that there is no seriousness in the promise made by them regarding the future of thousands of youth?" he asked.

The Congress leader said, "No matter how much the BJP is entangled in its internal politics, how can such a tampering be done with the future of youth? The chief minister should talk to the candidates sitting on dharna in this heat and take a decision as soon as possible."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)