Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Criticising RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments on the caste system in Hindu society, an aide of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said talking about caste will not help the people of the country.

Lokesh Sharma, Officer on Special Duty to the CM, in a tweet in Hindi, said "Mohan Bhagwat ji, leave chanting of caste and religion now, it will not benefit the people of the country."

Also Read | We Will Not Let the Interests of Truck Operators from the State Be Harmed. I’ve Appointed … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

"If this is to be continued, then what is the meaning of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'?" he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)