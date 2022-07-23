Chennai, July 23: Assorted gem stones totaling 1,746 pieces worth Rs 94.34 lakh was seized at the airport here and a Sri Lankan national was arrested in this connection, the customs department said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, the authorities intercepted the passenger who arrived here from Colombo recently, a press release from Commissioner of Customs K R Uday Bhaskar said. Uttar Pradesh: Customs Officials Arrest Two Men For Smuggling 224 Grams Gold at Lucknow Airport.

Initial examinations revealed that the passenger had swallowed packets containing the precious stones. The officials recovered as many as 56 packets containing 1,746 assorted gem stones from him under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation was on, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)