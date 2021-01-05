New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane visited Army hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by his wife Veena Naravane, president Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA).

"General MM Naravane #COAS and Mrs Veena Naravane, President #AWWA visited #patients at Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi Cantt. This visit by #COAS to meet the soldiers and their families on the new year epitomises the #IndianArmy ethos of 'We are one Family'", read a tweet from Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army).

"#WeCare General MM Naravane #COAS visited #patients at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt. Such interactions continue to be the bedrock of close bonding that #IndianArmy is proud of. We are One Family," ADGP said in another tweet.

"We Stand Shoulder to Shoulder in our fight against #COVID19. General MM Naravane #COAS interacted with #COVIDWarriors at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt. #COAS commended the #COVIDWarriors for their selfless services," the ADGP added. (ANI)

