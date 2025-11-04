Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 4 (ANI): German financial services major Deutsche Borse is set to launch its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, reinforcing the city's position as a leading global hub for technology and innovation, said the release.

According to the Telangana CMO statement, the new facility is expected to create at least 1,000 job opportunities in the IT sector within the next two years.

A delegation led by German Consul General Michael Hasper and Deutsche Borse CIO/COO Dr Christoph Bohm met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and briefed him about the company's expansion plans. The delegation conveyed that Hyderabad was chosen for its robust tech ecosystem and business-friendly environment.

https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/1985627662011023531

Expressing gratitude to the German company for selecting Hyderabad as its GCC destination, CM Revanth Reddy said that Hyderabad is the best destination for investments, and the People's Government is ready to extend full support to the global investors.

As per the release, CM Revanth Reddy urged the German companies to invest in the IT, Pharma and Automobile sectors. The CM reaffirmed that Telangana is ready to strengthen ties with Germany for increased investment.

The CM also appealed to the German team to extend their cooperation in promoting Hyderabad as an innovation hub. The German Consul General was requested to appoint German teachers in Hyderabad and to assist in teaching the German language to students in Telangana. The CM appealed to the Consul General to provide vocational education and skills development training through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM).

Among those present during the meeting were Amita Desai, Deutsche Borse CIO/COO Dr Christoph Bohm, CM's Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, and Vishnuvardhan Reddy. (ANI)

