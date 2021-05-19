Ghaziabad, May 18 (PTI) The Ghaziabad district administration has launched a special drive, 'Always With You', to help those families whose breadwinner have died from coronavirus.

The kin who are totally unaware about the business of the deceased head of the family would be able to get help from the district administration.

Officials will contact the family to assist them in their work like business, insurance claim, death certificate, successor certificate and transfer of names in bank accounts. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)