Karachi [Pakistan], March 2 (ANI): While Pakistanis bury their dead in Karachi, the state appears to be focused more on managing optics than ensuring accountability. In its reporting, brief.pk argued that Pakistan's response to the killing of its own citizens has sparked serious questions about sovereignty, state responsibility, and whose interests are ultimately being safeguarded.

As detailed by brief.pk, at least twelve Pakistani citizens were allegedly killed by Marine Security Guards stationed inside the United States Consulate on Mai Kolachi Road in Karachi during protests. The victims were transported by the Edhi rescue service to Civil Hospital Karachi, where, according to brief.pk, hospital records confirmed bullet wounds -- not injuries consistent with tear gas exposure or baton charges. The publication emphasised that the documented gunshot wounds form a critical part of the controversy surrounding the incident.

However, brief.pk reported that the official response centred largely on crowd control measures rather than directly addressing the reported shootings. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media but did not explicitly confront the allegations of lethal force, according to brief.pk. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah described the deaths as "extremely regrettable" and ordered an investigation, though brief.pk notes that provincial authorities lack jurisdiction over foreign security personnel shielded by diplomatic protections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei--the development that had triggered nationwide protests--while also voicing concern over reported damage to US consulate property.

According to brief.pk, Pakistan's Foreign Office did not issue a formal protest, summon the US ambassador, or file a demarche in response to the reported killings. The publication draws parallels to the 2011 Raymond Davis case in Lahore, in which two Pakistanis were killed and the accused was later released under diplomatic arrangements.

The report further highlighted what it described as legal contradictions under the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. While Pakistan is obligated to ensure the protection of diplomatic missions, brief.pk argued that such obligations do not equate to blanket immunity for the use of lethal force against citizens of the host country.

With an estimated 37 million Shia citizens in Pakistan, brief.pk noted that the killing of Khamenei was widely perceived not merely as a geopolitical event but as the assassination of a major religious authority. Protests spread across multiple cities, prompting the imposition of Section 144 and heavy security deployments -- largely positioned between demonstrators and diplomatic compounds.

In conclusion, brief.pk contended that the central issue extends beyond immediate damage control or public messaging. The publication suggests that the silence from Pakistan's Foreign Office raises deeper concerns about sovereignty, accountability, and the broader priorities of the state. (ANI)

