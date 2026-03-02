Iran claimed on Monday, March 2, that its forces shot down an F-15 fighter jet over Kuwait as the military confrontation between Tehran and the U.S.-backed Israeli coalition entered its third day. The incident comes amid a rapid escalation of hostilities that has seen the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, widespread missile exchanges, and the total disruption of global aviation hubs in the Gulf.

Vidies circulating on social media on Monday morning appeared to show an F-15 fighter jet spiraling toward the ground in flames over Kuwaiti airspace. While Tehran’s state-run IRNA news agency claimed credit for the downing, Western military officials have not confirmed the cause of the crash. Some unconfirmed reports suggest the incident may have involved "friendly fire" or a mechanical failure.

Multiple media outlets reported that both pilots successfully ejected before the aircraft impacted the ground. It remains unclear whether the jet belonged to the United States Air Force or the Israeli Air Force, both of which have been operating in the region since the conflict began on Saturday. Kuwait Fighter Jet Crash Video: Viral Clip Shows Pilot Ejecting Before Fighter Jet Crashes in Kuwait Amid Iran-Israel War.

Is an F-15 Fighter Jet Down in Kuwait?

Watch closely! A plane just got struck by something and then fell out of the sky over Kuwait 👀 Rumors are circulating that an energy weapon may have been used‼️ pic.twitter.com/SUH1UpH05i — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 2, 2026

US F-15 Fighter Jet Downed in Kuwait According to local sources, a US F-15 fighter jet was shot down in the skies above Kuwait earlier on Monday morning. pic.twitter.com/UIyTkZllEX — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) March 2, 2026

Tension at US Diplomatic Missions

Simultaneously, reports from Kuwait City indicated smoke rising from the vicinity of the US Embassy. While the embassy has not officially confirmed a direct hit, it issued an urgent security alert advising all personnel to shelter in place and warning citizens to stay away from the compound due to a "continuing threat of missile and UAV attacks."

Local witnesses reported hearing sirens and loud explosions across Kuwait City at dawn, coinciding with a broader Iranian barrage targeting US and Israeli assets across the Middle East. Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

Smoke Billows From US Embassy Compound in Kuwait VIDEO | Smoke billows from US Embassy compound in Kuwait after attack by Iran. (Source: AFP) (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/KPv7wDJWji — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 2, 2026

Assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Retaliation

The current conflict was triggered on Saturday following a massive joint US-Israeli operation, codenamed "Epic Fury," which targeted high-level regime installations in Tehran. Iranian state media confirmed on Sunday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes. Intelligence sources described the operation as the culmination of months of strategic planning.

In response, Iran launched a massive counter-offensive involving hundreds of ballistic missiles and armed drones. Strikes have targeted Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and various American military bases in the Gulf. Non-state actors, including the Lebanon-based group Hezbollah, have also joined the fray, launching rockets into northern Israel.

US-Israel vs Iran War: Humanitarian and Economic Impact

The war has caused significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. According to human rights organizations, over 200 deaths have been confirmed so far, though the actual toll is expected to be much higher. Reports from Tehran claim a US-Israeli strike hit a school in Minab, killing more than 160 people, while an Iranian missile reportedly struck a luxury hotel in Dubai.

The conflict has also paralyzed regional travel. Dubai International Airport, one of the world's busiest hubs, has suspended all operations. Carriers including Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways have cancelled hundreds of flights, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the globe.

As of Monday afternoon, neither the US Pentagon nor the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued a formal statement regarding the specific claims of the F-15 crash.

