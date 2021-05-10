Ghaziabad, May 10 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district have launched a helpline number on which people can report black marketing of oxygen cylinders and essential drugs and equipment needed for treating COVID-19 patients.

The identity of the complainant will not be disclosed and the helpline number 9643322935 will be operational round the clock, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amit Pathak said on Monday.

Stringent action will be taken against those found black marketing COVID-19 vaccines, oxygen cylinders, remdesivir injections and fabiflu tablets as well as steamers, oximeters and personal protective equipment, among others, he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Rural, Iraj Raja has been appointed nodal officer of the helpline service.

City SP (First) Nipun Agarwal is looking after the supply of oxygen so that people do not face difficulty in getting cylinders refilled for COVID-19 patients, the SSP said..

The rates of ambulances and vehicles ferrying patients to hospitals and cremation grounds have also been fixed, he said.

Those found overcharging for the services will penalised, Pathak said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)