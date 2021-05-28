Ghaziabad, May 27 (PTI) The NCR district of Ghaziabad was rocked by two dacoities in less than 24 hours with bike-borne miscreants looting Rs 12,000 from a dairy owner on Thursday morning, hours after robbing a family of Rs 95 lakh at gunpoint.

The first incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when six youths struck the house of a property dealer Ansal Colony of the Tronica City police station area and decamped with Rs 95 lakh after looting the sum from three families living in the house, police said on Thursday.

The dacoity was committed in the house of property dealer Chhotey Khan who lived on the ground floor of the house with his brother Moinuddin living on the first floor and a tenant, Sajid, on the second floor with their respective families, police said.

Khan along with his brother had gone to their office while Sajid had gone to Shamli to attend a marriage when the dacoits struck.

The six bike-borne, mask-wearing youths alighted from their two-wheelers in front of the house and called someone named Shahrukh.

As Shahrukh opened the door, they overpowered him at gunpoint and robbed all three families of a total of Rs 95 lakh, police said.

The second dacoity was committed early Thursday morning when five bike-borne youths reached the dairy shop of Qayyum at Ikram Nagar in the Loni police station area and fled after robbing him of Rs 12,000, the last day's sale proceeds which he had kept in the shop to pay milk supplier.

About the dacoity in the dairy shop, Ghaziabad's Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said it appeared to be the handiwork of some acquaintances of Qayyum.

About the Wednesday dacoity, Pathak said efforts are on to work out the case.

