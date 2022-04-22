Ghaziabad (UP) Apr 22 (PTI) Three transport department officials were suspended on Friday on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's direction two days after a 10-year-old boy was killed while peeping out a window of his school bus.

Ghaziabad Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTOs) Satish Kumar and Vishwa Pratap Singh and Reserve Inspector Prem Singh were suspended on Friday.

ARTO (Administration) Vishwajit Singh has confirmed the development.

The student of a private school in Modi Nagar was killed after his head hit an electricity pole allegedly while peeping out of the bus on Wednesday.

The family members of the deceased have filed a case of negligence against the school administration.

Sources said the school bus was carrying more students than its capacity. The mandatory fitness certificate of the bus issued by the transport department expired last year, they said.

Chief Minister Adityanath took cognisance of the role of officials of the road transport department in Ghaziabad and expressed displeasure over their working style, sources said.

In the meeting on Thursday, the chief minister directed officials to fix the responsibility of the staffers of the transport department and punish those responsible, they said.

Angry over the death of the boy, his family members staged a two-hour-long protest on the Delhi-Meerut road on Thursday accusing the police of colluding with the school management in the case.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said one side of the Delhi-Meerut highway was blocked for some time due to the protest.

However, the road was cleared after the protesters were assured of action in the case, the police officer said.

