GHMC orders closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on October 2nd for Gandhi Jayanthi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses, as well as retail meat and beef shops within GHMC limits on October 2, Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, a release said.

The directive has been issued under Section 533 (b) of the GHMC Act, 1955, following Resolution No. 172 of the GHMC Standing Committee dated September 24, Chief Public Relations Officer said in the release.

The GHMC has appealed to all concerned officers to extend full cooperation to ensure strict implementation of the order. Municipal staff will monitor compliance to maintain the sanctity of the occasion.

Earlier, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) had ordered the closure of all cattle slaughterhouses and retail beef shops within its limits on August 15 and 16, owing to Independence Day and Janmashtami celebrations.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had slammed Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for ordering the closure of meat shops and slaughterhouses on Independence Day.

Questioning the logic behind the meat ban and celebrating Independence Day, he said the order violates people's right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition, and religion.

"Many municipal corporations across India have ordered the closure of slaughterhouses and meat shops on 15th August. Unfortunately, @GHMCOnline has also made a similar order," Owaisi said in a post on X. (ANI)

