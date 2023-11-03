Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 2 (ANI): Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad slammed the National Conference (NC) and the PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) for allying with the BJP.

"One person spoke on Article 370 in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Why didn't other MPs, or other members say anything? They had two members in the Lok Sabha. They could have just stood up if they did not have the courage to oppose," Azad said at a public meeting on Thursday.

"Are they with the BJP or me?" he said.

Boasting about his contribution to helping Congress win in Delhi, the DPAP chairman said, "It was me who made it possible for Congress to win in Delhi...I brought seats for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir from Delhi."

Azad further said that he had helped the Congress win in places where regional parties were in power.

"They will win in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan because there are no regional parties. However, I helped Congress win in the places where there were regional parties in power," he said.

Accusing the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of allying with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, Azad said," Mufti and PDP let BJP come into Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister further accused the NC, PDP and BJP of cutting votes and helping the BJP.

"Today the three are together. They are experts in cutting votes..Where are the NC MLA's from Doda, Inderwal, Banhal, Ramman. The Congress, NCP, PDP has combined to help the BJP fight against us," Azad said. (ANI)

