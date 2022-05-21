Jammu, May 21 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday visited the house of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat here and offered condolences to his family, a party leader said.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists at his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on May 12.

Accompanied by senior party leaders including several former ministers, Azad visited the bereaved family at Ban Talab in the outskirts of Jammu and expressed his condolences to the father and other members of the deceased, the leader said.

