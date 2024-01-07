Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) The contributions made by ISRO scientist Nigar Shaji from Tamil Nadu in developing the country's first programme to study the Sun came in for praise at the ongoing Global Investors Meet organised by the state government on Sunday.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal who was present at the inaugural ceremony appealed to the audience at the venue to offer a standing ovation to Shaji.

India's first solar mission craft Aditya-L1 on January 6 reached its destination the Lagrange point or the L1 point about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth from where it will orbit the Sun and study, without any eclipses.

Nigar Shaji is the mission director for the Aditya-L1 programme.

Referring to ISRO's accomplishment of the grand feat, Goyal said, “Friends, the country has celebrated a singular achievement yesterday (August 6). Aditya-L1, our satellite launched to study the Sun has been positioned in its rightful orbit at the Lagrange-1 point. We are all proud that the project (Mission) director of Aditya-L1 is a daughter of Tamil Nadu, Nigar Shaji who comes from Tenkasi."

“With Shaji as the Project (Mission) director, S Somanath heading ISRO (as its Chairman), the entire country is standing behind them with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading from the front, India is today making rapid strides in space programme,” he said.

“Soon after the success of Chandrayaan-3, the success of Aditya-L1 takes us into another orbit of development and growth,” he added.

