Jaipur, January 7: Three labourers, including a woman, died while 11 were injured when a pickup truck overturned in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said. The accident took place in Rohat police station area in the morning. Police said Dhannaram (30), Meena aka Veena (33), and Mukesh (20) died when the cargo vehicle carrying a cement mixer and 14 construction labourers overturned after suffering a tyre burst. Rajasthan Road Accident: Three Killed After Car Hits Divider and Catches Fire in Ajmer (Watch Video).

They said 10 injured were admitted to Pali district hospital for treatment while one with serious injuries has been referred to Jodhpur. The bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)