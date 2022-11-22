Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself in her house in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The girl lived in Devra Mohalla under Kotwali Police Station. No suicide note has been recovered, Kotwali Station House Officer Lalsingh said.

He said that the preliminary inquiry from the family members revealed that the girl, a Class 10 student, shut herself inside her room after returning from school and hanged herself.

Lalsingh said that after the post mortem, the girl's body was handed over to her relatives. An FIR has been registered in this regard under section 174 of CrPC, he said.

