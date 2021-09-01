Ballia (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was abducted on August 25 by a man identified as Sultan, SHO, Sukhpura, Gagan Raj Singh said.

Also Read | Vivo X70 Pro+ To Come With 50MP Main Camera & Snapdragon 888+ SoC: Report.

According to the girl, Sultan allegedly raped her and freed her on August 30 after which she reached home,

The victim's father had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter was abducted. Rape charges were included later.

Also Read | India Reports 41,965 New COVID-19 Cases, 460 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Increase to 3,78,181.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)