Nagpur, May 10 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was crushed to death by a speeding truck in front of her father here in Maharashtra on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred at Mankapur Square when the truck brushed against the motorcycle on which the victim was riding pillion, an official said.

The truck driver stopped the vehicle and fled the spot.

A case has been registered against the truck driver.

