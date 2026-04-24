Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has received an outpouring of wishes from his fans and friends across the industry as he turned a year older today.

Varun's 'Bhediya' co-star Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and celebrated his birthday, with a special nod to 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' song 'WOW'. "Happiesttt Birthday Veedeeee!! Have a WOW year ahead!! Always there for you!"

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Actor Anil Kapoor also wished Varun and wrote, "Happy Birthday @varundvn! Wishing you all the love, and we know you're going to bring the house down with Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai."

Actor Medhaa Rana, who featured opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Border 2', added, "Happy Birthday VD. You're the besttt! Keep killing it and being this lovely human. (Ps we don't have normal pics)."

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Among others to send their wishes were Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Harrdy Sandhu, and Raghav Juyal.

Earlier in the day, the makers of 'Ha Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai' unveiled the film's new song 'WOW', coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Sharing the track on Instagram, Varun Dhawan wrote, "My birthday jam is WOW So excited about this track thankful to all my people for making this birthday wow #WOWItsVarunDay #HaiJawaniTohIshqHonaHai in cinemas on 22nd May 2026."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXgL2FpDMQc/

The film stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

The upbeat dance number features vocals by Harrdy Sandhu and Kiran Bajwa. It is composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Rony Ajnali and Gill Machhrai, with lyrics by Rony and Gill, as per a press release.

Speaking about the track, Kumar Taurani of Tips Music said in a statement, "Good music finds its audience, you can't force that. What we had here was the right combination from the start. Harrdy, Tanishk, Kiran, Rony and Gill each bring something distinct, and together they give this track a range that's hard to manufacture. Add Varun, Mrunal, and Pooja to the visual, and it just completes the picture."

Harrdy Sandhu added, "From the first listen, 'WOW' had that spark. It's high on energy and super addictive, the kind of song you don't just hear, you feel. Recording this with the bunch of amazing creative collaborators was an absolute blast."

Composer Tanishk Bagchi noted, "With WOW, the idea was to keep it contemporary, punchy, and irresistibly catchy. It's designed to make you move simple as that."

Produced by Ramesh Taurani and directed by veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, the upcoming entertainer promises a lively blend of romance and comedy. (ANI)

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