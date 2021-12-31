Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 31 (ANI): A calligraphy workshop organized here by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages attracted many art lovers, especially girls and women.

For the past two years such activities could not be held due to the COVID pandemic.

In Kashmir, calligraphy has a thousand-year-old rich history, but due to modernization, this art is dying and has lost its glory.

Speaking to ANI, Zaira Shafi, a female participant said, "This workshop will help a lot in reviving our culture of calligraphy. It does not only have Islamic history but Kashmiri history too since 14th century."

"Girls can showcase their talent with the help of these kinds of workshops. It increases our confidence and we get a chance to see others' talent too," another female participant, Falak Nazir said.

Malik Mukhtar, a young man said, "The government should organize these workshops on a regular basis. I would suggest that a total of 10-15 workshops should be conducted in a year. These workshops witness more participation of girls because their grasping power is fast and they are peaceful by nature."

"It is a peaceful art which needs a lot of patience. The young generation is leaving behind their culture, so these workshops help them to revive the years-old tradition," said Bushra Anwar, another female participant.

Abdul Salaam Qausari, Calligraphy Instructor of Jammu Culture Academy said that this workshop will bring out the hidden talent of the youth here.

"These workshops help in reviving our culture as well as bringing out the hidden talent. It needs a lot of patience and peace to learn. That is why girls are showing more interest in it," the instructor added. (ANI)

