New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): In his message on 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day being observed on Thursday, Union Health Minister and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda called for national unity and "give a befitting reply to anti-national forces"

On August 14, India observes 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' to pay tribute to those who lost their lives and were displaced during the country's partition in 1947.

Paying tribute to millions who while "enduring agony of displacement", sacrificed their lives, the senior BJP leader said in a post on X, "The dark day of 1947 reminds us of that cruel event when the citizens of the nation suffered the merciless pain of migration and, enduring inhuman torture, lost their homes, property, and lives."

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the tradition of observing this day to "keep the memory of the nation's partition alive is an important step toward nation-building."

"Come, on this day, let us all citizens unite to pledge to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation and give a befitting reply to anti-national forces," the post added, calling for national unity.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami noted that "This event is not merely a part of history but an eternal anguish etched in our national consciousness".

"The line of communal division devastated countless families and wounded the soul of the nation. Deprived of their homes, livelihoods, and memories, millions of families were forced to endure the pain of displacement. This event is not merely a part of history but an eternal anguish etched in our national consciousness," the post read.

India is all set to celebrate its 79th Independence Day on Friday, August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the occasion at the Red Fort in Delhi. (ANI)

