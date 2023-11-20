Bhubaneswar, Nov 20 (PTI) MAS Holdings, a global apparel conglomerate, on Monday expressed its interest in investing in Odisha, an official said.

MAS Holding's chairman Mahesh Amalean met Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and told him about the company's interest in setting up of an integrated textile and apparel manufacturing facility in Odisha.

Amalean informed Patnaik about his company's portfolio. The company is interested in setting up an integrated textile and apparel manufacturing facility in Odisha. The project can provide employment to more than 5,000 people, an official in the CMO said.

During the discussion, the chief minister said that all possible support will be provided to the company for investment in Odisha.

It was mulled to invite the apparel company to set up a textile unit in the Khurda region, he said, adding that support will be available in terms of skilling and industrial eco-system development.

Patnaik said the state government will provide suitable land and also facilitate necessary tie-ups to establish supply chain and skill development centres.

MAS Holdings is a top global apparel company providing high-end apparel solutions for world's leading apparel brands.

Headquartered in Sri Lanka, the company has 53 manufacturing units in 16 countries with one lakh employees, an official release issued by the CMO said.

