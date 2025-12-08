Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], December 8 (ANI): Telangana Irrigation Minister Capt. N Uttam Kumar Reddy anticipated that the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 would become a huge success, and many global business leaders have given positive signals that they would like to invest in Hyderabad and in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "On December 7 we have completed two years after taking charge. I think the people of Telangana are satisfied and happy with our two years of governance. Now we are unveiling a roadmap for what we propose to do over the next two decades. We are aiming to grow our economy from what it is now to $1 trillion economy in 2034 and $3 trillion economy in 2047. For this global summit, we have invited many global business leaders, and many of them are giving us very positive signals that they'd like to invest in Hyderabad and in Telangana. We are sure this global summit will be a huge success."

State Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said that on Tuesday, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy would release the Vision 2047 document.

Speaking to ANI, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said, "We invited all the big companies. By 2034, we have to increase our economy by $1 trillion. We have acquired almost 30,000 acres of land... In this two-day session, we are expecting a lot of companies, almost 54 companies have come. We haver one of the best film studio in the world, Ramoji Film City. We are going to construct a regional ring road with cost of 36,000 crores. Tomorrow we have a lot of conferences, and CM will release the Vision 2047 document."

State minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said that they were focusing on NCD, trauma care, and dialysis.

Speaking to ANI, Damodar Raja Narasimha said, "Accessible, equitable healthcare for all is the concept. We want the health system, right from the village level or the sub-centre to the territory, to be strengthened... The screening is a must, both for diabetes and cancer. We are focusing on NCD, trauma care, and dialysis."

State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said, "This global summit isn't being held for investment. We're holding this summit to showcase Telangana's vision. We hope that the entire world will come to Telangana to invest, and the Telangana government is ready to facilitate them... We're inviting everyone from across the globe, whether it's pharma, aerospace, IT, industry, culture, or tourism, to come and invest here and help the state progress."

State minister Vivek Venkatswamy said that the CM has envisioned that Telangana should achieve a global $3 trillion economy by 2047.

Speaking to ANI, Vivek Venkatswamy said, "The CM has a vision; he has envisioned that Telangana should achieve a global $3 trillion economy by 2047. One of the first things we thought was to have a well-skilled force in this state. We are setting up 56 advanced technology centres in collaboration with the Tata's... Along with that, we are also ensuring that proper infrastructure is built... Telangana Rising has been a very big success."

Earlier, Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy said the state aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy by 2034 and a USD 3 trillion economy by 2047, outlining a roadmap for growth at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day event, Reddy said Telangana, India's youngest state, was moving with ambition and clear planning. "We want to become a 1 trillion dollar economy by 2034, and a 3 trillion dollar economy by 2047," he said, adding that the state, though home to about 2.9 per cent of India's population, already contributes nearly 5 per cent to the national GDP.

The Chief Minister said Telangana's goal was to double that share by 2047, contributing 10 per cent to India's GDP. "Our strategy is to make Telangana India's first and only state to be divided into three clear zones: for services, manufacturing, and agriculture," he said, emphasizing that the approach will help the state unlock sector-specific growth. (ANI)

