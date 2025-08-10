New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Eminent figure in the global ophthalmic fraternity, Dr Harminder Singh Dua, visited Army Hospital (Research & Referral), New Delhi on August 02, 2025. He is presently the Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Nottingham, UK. He is celebrated worldwide for his groundbreaking contributions to corneal science, including the discovery of Dua's Layer of the cornea, the Ministry of Defence said in a release on Sunday.

During his visit to the Department of Ophthalmology, Dr Dua expressed appreciation for the cutting-edge infrastructure, state-of-the-art equipment, clean & immaculate environment and the disciplined yet compassionate work culture at the hospital. "The facilities and standards at Army Hospital (R&R) match, and in some aspects even surpass, some of the best centres globally," he said.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana Update: Centre To Disburse INR 32,000 Crore in Crop Insurance to Over 30 Lakh Farmers Under PM Fasal Bima Yojana on August 11.

Prof Dua delivered a lecture on 'Steering the Ship: From Studentship to Leadership' to a diverse audience comprising senior faculty, postgraduate students, and healthcare professionals. His address explored the nuanced evolution from academic pursuit to visionary leadership, with insights drawn from his illustrious journey in medicine.

Dr Dua was impressed by the upcoming Advanced Centre for Ophthalmic Visual Sciences, Joint Replacement Centre and Oncology Centre at AHRR. These centres are visionary projects being implemented under the guidance of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who has been a driving force in equipping the Armed Forces and making them future-ready. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi has been instrumental in driving these initiatives.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Navies of India and Pakistan To Carry Out Drills in the Arabian Sea From August 11, NOTAMs Issued.

Prof Dua described the Armed Forces Medical Services and its healthcare system, spearheaded by DG Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin, as a unique model of excellence, underpinned by integrity, service, innovation, and clinical acumen.

Dr Dua has been a beacon of clinical excellence, academic mentorship, and surgical innovation for decades. His work has transformed the landscape of modern ophthalmology, and he continues to inspire generations of clinicians and researchers across the world. He was felicitated by the Commandant of the Army Hospital (R&R), Lt Gen Shankar Narayan, during the visit. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)