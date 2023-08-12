New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The gazette notification of the GNCTD (Amendment) Act has brought relief to crores of Delhiites expecting to witness proper administration and development in the city, the Delhi BJP said on Saturday.

The Act entailing creation of an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in the national capital, and gives the central government primacy over such appointments, has received presidential assent.

In a notification, the Ministry of Law and Justice said President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The Act came into being after the Delhi services bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on August 7. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3.

"The gazette notification of GNCTD (Amendment) Act has brought relief for crores of citizens of Delhi who now expect that the city will witness proper administration and development," Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said.

The Act will ensure "smooth" functioning of the bureaucracy in Delhi and give justice to the people expecting development, BJP secretary Bansuri Swaraj said.

Thanking the President for giving her assent to the Act, she charged that the AAP-led city government has been involved in "politics of confrontation" with the Centre and the Lieutenant Governor.

Sachdeva alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's dharna at Rajpath in 2013 and at the LG office in 2018, and his "misbehaviour" with the chief secretary in 2018, are "glaring examples" of the AAP government's "misconduct".

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the BJP's charges.

