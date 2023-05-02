New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Cash-strapped airline Go First has decided to cancel all its flights for three days starting from Wednesday, extending the suspension of operations by one more day, according to a communication.

The airline, which has filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings, earlier in the day said flights will be suspended for two days -- May 3 and 4. It operates around 180-185 flights daily.

Amid uncertainties over its future course, Go First said it would provide a full refund of tickets.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled for 3rd, 4th and 5th May 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations," the airline said in a notice on its website.

"We acknowledge the flight cancellations might have disrupted your travel plans and we are committed to providing all the assistance we can. We thank you for your patience," it said.

Earlier in the day, Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said flights will be suspended on May 3 and 4.

