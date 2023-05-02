The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday said that Go First Airlines informed them that all flights will remain cancelled on May 3 and 4. According to a report in the Economic Times, the Wadia-owned Go First Airlines has suspended flights for May 3 and 4 due to pending dues of oil marketing companies. Reports suggest that the airline’s cash flow has been seriously hit as it has grounded more than half of its fleet due to recurrent issues. Besides, the non-supply of engines from Pratt & Whitney engines which powers its Airbus A320 neo aircraft has also led to the grounding of flights. Angry Passengers Fight With GoAir Staff After Airline Cancels Goa-Mumbai Flight, Video of Heated Argument at Airport Goes Viral.

Go First Suspends Flights for May 3 and 4

Go First Airlines informed DGCA that all its flights will remain cancelled on 3rd and 4th of May: DGCA pic.twitter.com/tHvJt5zB6n — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)