India's low-cost airline Go First on Tuesday issued a statement and apologised to its loyal customers. The airline said that Go First flights for May 3, 4 and 5 have been cancelled due to operational reasons. "We sincerely apologise to our loyal customers. We assure that we’ll be back with more information soon," Go First said. Earlier in the day, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that Go First Airlines informed them that all flights will remain cancelled on May 3 and 4. Go First Srinagar-Mumbai, Delhi-Mumbai Flights Diverted and Landed at Surat Airport.

We Sincerely Apologise to Our Loyal Customers

