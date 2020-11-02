Panaji, Nov 2 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 186 and reached 43,954 on Monday, while the death toll mounted to 616 as seven patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.

The number of persons who have recovered rose to 41,123, including 208 on Monday, he added

Also Read | Delhi Records Lowest Temperature of 10.8 Degree Celsius in Post Monsoon Season, Fall in Mercury to Continue in November Due to La Nina Conditions.

"The number of active cases is now 2,215. A total of 1392 samples were tested during the day," he said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,954, new cases 186, death toll 616, discharged 41,123, active cases 2,215, samples tested till date 3,02,832.

Also Read | Noida Man Arrested for Posing As Senior Government Official, Extorting Money From Businessman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)