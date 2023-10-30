Panaji, Oct 30 (PTI) Two Russian children were among 19 persons who were saved from drowning off the beaches of Goa over the weekend, a functionary of an agency deputed by the state tourism department for safety along the coast said on Monday.

The two Russian children in the 7-11 age group were rescued off Arambol beach in North Goa, while a 26-year-old man from Rajasthan and a 42-year-old woman from Telangana were saved after lifeguards Manoj Parab and Umesh Phadte used a surfboard and jet ski, a Drishti Marine spokesperson said.

"At Baga beach, an 8-year-old boy from Hyderabad was saved by staffer Rohan Ghadi with a rescue tube. At the same place, a 32-year-old man from Karnataka and a 45-year-old woman from Russia were saved as well," he said.

"At Anjuna beach, a 32-year-old man from Mumbai was rescued. At Ashwem beach, a 38-year-old woman from Delhi was saved by lifeguard Rajesh Dhuri. Two women from Maharashtra and two men from Karnataka were rescued off the coast at Calangute," he said.

A teen boy and a 12-year-old boy from Karnataka and four middle-aged men too were saved at Calangute, while a 5-year-old from Bengaluru was reunited with his parents, the spokesperson said.

