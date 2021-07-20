Panaji, Jul 20 (PTI) Goa's COVID-19 caseload reached 1,69,971, after 132 people tested positive for the infection on Tuesday, an official from the state health department said.

At least 157 patients were discharged from hospitals, while two died of the infection during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,65,449 and the toll to 3,113, the official said.

With this, the coastal state is now left with 1,409 active cases, he said.

At least 4,836 swab samples were tested during the day, taking the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 101,0133, the official added.

