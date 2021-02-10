Panaji, Feb 10 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus tally rose to 54,068, after 72 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, an official from the health department said.

While two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, 64 were discharged from various treatment facilities following their recovery, the official said.

With this, the toll in the coastal state stood at 776 and the count of recoveries rose to 52,594, he said.

There are currently 698 active cases in the state, he said.

With the addition of 1,704 samples tested during the day, the total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,66,545, he added.

