Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) The Goa Legislative Assembly on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the COVID-19 management in India.

The congratulatory motion, moved in the House by ruling BJP's Subhash Shirodkar and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, who is in the opposition, also congratulated the vaccine makers in the country.

"The House congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi for COVID-19 management and the companies which successfully rolled out the vaccines," the motion that was moved on the second day of the session said.

The discussion on the motion lasted three hours, which also saw a verbal dual between Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai and members of the ruling benches as the former alleged that the motion seeks to instill "false sense of confidence about the vaccine".

The opposition leaders, including Sardesai and Khaunte, also alleged that there was shortage of oxygen in the state during the pandemic.

However, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane rubbished the allegation.

Speaking on the motion, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the world was looking at India and especially the PM for the way pandemic situation was handled by the country.

He said that although several people died to the infection, the country as well as the state of Goa managed to ensure recovery of majority of coronavirus patients.

Rane said the government has taken every step that was required to counter the virus.

The state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) provided free treatment to the patients, which also included some VVIPs, he said.

While moving the motion, Khaunte accused the state government of delayed response in the initial phase of the outbreak.

He suggested that during the vaccination drive, the state government should draw a proper strategy and not repeat the mistakes committed in the past.

Khaunte also recommended that all 40 MLAs in Goa should get themselves inoculated to bring in a sense of confidence among the people.

Sardesai attacked the BJP-led government, claiming that the motion was moved to bring in "false sense of confidence" about the vaccine.

He also said that the leaders should take the vaccine first before administering it to people.

