Mormugao (Goa) [India], August 27 (ANI): As Goa prepares for the upcoming Assembly election, which is scheduled in March 2022, BJP state President Sadanand Shet Tanavade on Thursday expressed confidence in party victory across all constituencies in Mormugao taluka.

Mormugao taluka has four Assembly seats -- Ponda, Siroda, Marcaim, and Mormugao.

Shet, while addressing media, said that the party has strengthened its organization base in Mormugao by reconstituting all the booth committees. He said that the people of Mormugao have always been with BJP and this was evident during the Municipal and Zilla panchayat elections.

As part of his State-wide tour, Shet on Thursday visited Mormugao taluka. Minister Milind Naik, Mormugao chairperson Damodar Kaskar, Councilor Manjusha Pilankar, Damodar Naik, Ramchandra Kamat, and others were present.

Shet urged the party workers to start preparing for the 2022 elections. He appealed to everyone to work in unity, whether MLA or booth worker to ensure party victory. (ANI)

