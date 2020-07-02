Panaji (Goa) [India], July 2 (ANI): Goa Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from South Goa along with his wife and two children has been found positive for COVID-19, sources said.
The BJP MLA has already been hospitalised.
Goa has so far reported 1,387 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
