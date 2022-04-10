North Goa (Goa) [India], April 10 (ANI): Body of a foreign national was found dead in the forest area of Bhatwadi in Corgoa, North Goa on Sunday morning under mysterious circumstances.

According to police, the deceased was identified as Vitaly, a Russian national.

Also Read | Sitaram Yechury Re-Elected as General Secretary of CPI (M).

Speaking to ANI over the phone call, North Goa, Superintendent of Police Shobhit D Saxena said, "Body of a foreign national found in the jungles of Bhatwadi in Corgao, North Goa on Sunday morning. The police team who reached the spot reported that the body was in a decomposed state."

Clothes, bags, documents and mobile phones were investigated for further identification, the police said.

Also Read | Goa Shipyard Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 Vacancies of Deputy Manager And Other Posts At goashipyard.in; Check Details Here.

The body was shifted to the morgue at Goa medical hospital for a post-mortem report and to ascertain the cause of death. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)