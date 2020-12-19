Panaji (Goa) [India], December 19 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended his warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of the 59th Anniversary of Goa's Liberation.

"On this auspicious occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I extend my best wishes to the people of Goa, the Chief Minister said.

It is indeed a remarkable day in Goa's history, as the State attained freedom from 450 years of Portuguese rule, Sawant added.

"Our freedom fighters fought hard, sacrificed their lives to let the future generations of Goa live in peace and happiness. The State has experienced ups and downs since then. Socially, economically, yet, have stood strong, shining like a star, holding tight to its cultural heritage," the Chief Minister said.

"As we commemorate the 60th year of its Liberation, let us work together towards the betterment of the State. Let us resolve to keep it Clean and Green, sustainable and a peace-loving place. Happy Goa Liberation day to all," he added. (ANI)

