Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Ministers from many NDA governed states came in support of Central government's decision to conduct Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) exams in September after the move was widely criticised at the virtual meeting of UPA governed states and its allies on Wednesday.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday condemned the Congress-ruled states and their counterparts for trying to prevent the NEET exams in India and said his state successfully held Common Entrance Test (CET) examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"Some states tried to prevent the NEET exam last year too. People are working, economies are opening with ease in lockdown. We successfully held the CET examinations in Karnataka amidst COVID-19. I condemn people who are going against NEET and JEE," he said.

Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant also supported the central government and said that no student tested positive for COVID-19 during secondary and higher secondary exams conducted earlier this year.

"Over 19,000 students took secondary and higher secondary exams this year. None tested positive for #COVID19. We took sanitation measures. Even the Goa Common Entrance Test was conducted with success. JEE and NEET can also be conducted with the same measures," said Sawant.

Gujarat Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasam said that except for a small section of students, most want to study.

"Over 90 per cent of students appeared in Gujarat Common Entrance Exam held recently which shows students want to study. The opposition is not considering the interest of such students. Only a small section of students are opposing," said the Minister.

The statements came after Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday held a meeting via video conferencing, with Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states and their counterparts of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand on the issues related to GST dues of states, JEE and NEET exams.

During the meeting, some state deferred from the Centre's decision to conduct NEET, JEE Main exams in the month of September. (ANI)

