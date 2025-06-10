Panaji (Goa) [India], June 10 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday launched two advanced AI-based tools, 'Spot the Scam' and 'Radical Content Analyser', aimed at enhancing cyber vigilance and digital safety.

'Radical Content Analyser' is an AI-powered tool that analyses videos to detect radical or extremist content. The other tool, 'Spot The Scam, ' analyses websites and APK files to detect scams and security threats.

The Goa Police developed both of these AI tools in collaboration with BITS Pilani, Goa Campus.

"Launched the 'Radical Content Aanlyzer' an AI Powered tool to analyse videos to detect radical or extremist content, and 'Spot The Scam' an AI based tool to analyse websites and APK files to detect scams and security threats, developed by Goa Police, BITS Pilani, KK Birla Goa Campus in the presence of DGP Goa IGP, DIG, Director BITS Pilani and others. Heartiest congratulations to the Students who have worked to develop these AI-based systems. These tools shall enable the Police for Smart Policing in the state," Pramod Sawant wrote on a social media post on X.

Speaking with ANI, DGP Goa, Alok Kumar, commended the launch of both AI tools, adding that the 'Spot the Scam' AI tool will help people protect themselves from online scams.

"Honourable Chief Minister of Goa has launched two very important initiatives of the Goa Police. The first Initiative Spot is the Scam, which is available on the Goa Police website. We often hear this, and it is reported that if you want to go on some kind of travel vacation, and you go to any website, many times this happens to you that the website is not genuine, it is fake, and you pay some advance amount there and then after that. It turns out that the phone number you contacted gets discontinued, and the Goa Police have exposed many such fraud rackets," DGP Alok Kumar said.

DGP informed that the tool is available on the website of Goa Police and can be used to authorise the websites before making payments.

"This tool is available on the Goa Police website. Citizens of India or citizens of other countries, if they want to make any kind of transaction on any website, they want to take any action through any website, whether it is booking a hotel or making investment decisions. If you want to do anything, then they use this tool," DGP Alok Kumar said.

Regarding the 'Radical Content Analyser' AI tools, DGP said that this tool will help identify content with a "jihadist element" or "religious fundamentalism."

"The radical content which is available on the internet often. If we check the manual, it takes a lot of time. Therefore, with the help of this tool, we can see in a very short time whether there is a jihadist element in this content. There is no talk of any kind of religious fundamentalism, whether there is talk of any kind of mob violence or aggression and all this." DGP said.

The Radical Content Analyser is only available to the Law Enforcement Agency. (ANI)

