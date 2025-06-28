Sanquelim (Goa) [India], June 28 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the launch of the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System on Saturday, aimed at revolutionising public transportation in the state. Under the new initiative, private bus owners joining the digital platform will receive a subsidy of Rs 3 per kilometre.

The CM explained that the digital platform will make bus tracking easier, benefiting both tourists and locals. He also thanked the Transport Department for bringing the vision to reality.

"On behalf of the Goa government's Transport Department, we have launched the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System. To bring a revolution in the public transport system, we have started this service. All private bus owners who are joining the digital platform are being given a subsidy of Rs 3 per kilometre," Sawant told ANI.

Earlier, on June 26, the CM attended a special screening of a program held in Margao, as part of a nationwide initiative to reflect on the historic period, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency.

The screening was conducted at multiple locations across the state and the country, drawing participation from citizens, students, and party workers.

Speaking to ANI after the event, CM Sawant said, "On the completion of 50 years of Emergency, a program is being organised here in Margao. The screening of this program is being conducted everywhere...We received a good response here...It is important to observe this day for the future generations..."He emphasised that remembering the Emergency was crucial not only for preserving democratic values but also to ensure that future generations understand the consequences of curbing civil liberties.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday slammed the Congress government on the 50th anniversary of the imposition of the Emergency and described the Emergency as a dark period in Indian history, where democratic values were crushed by the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi-led government.

Sharma emphasised that June 25, 1975, is recorded in Indian history as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas', highlighting the government's attack on democratic institutions. (ANI)

