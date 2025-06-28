Today, June 28, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government's Transport Department has launched the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System. "To bring a revolution in the public transport system, we have started this service," he added. Pramod Sawant also said that all private bus owners who join the digital platform will be given a subsidy of INR 3 per kilometre. Goa CM Pramod Sawant Marks 50th Anniversary of Emergency with Public Screening, Urges Youth to Remember History.

Goa Launches Majhi Bus New Public Transport System

#WATCH | Sanquelim, Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says, "On behalf of the Goa government's Transport Department, we have launched the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System. To bring a revolution in the public transport system, we have started this service. All private bus… pic.twitter.com/nQN96X83zj — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2025

