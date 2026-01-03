Sankhalim (Goa) [India], January 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, on Saturday, distributed sanction letters under the Shetkari Aadhar Nidhi Scheme to the farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rains.

Speaking to ANI, Sawant informed that this year, 3,950 farmers have benefited under the scheme, with financial assistance totalling Rs 3.68 crore.

Also Read | Income Tax Refund Status: Why Your Money is Delayed and How to Track It in 2026.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the Government of Goa's commitment to standing with farmers through thick and thin, "ensuring timely assistance with transparency and sensitivity, making farming secure, sustainable, and dignified."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the Government of Goa will ensure proper agricultural support is provided to farmers in all sectors," Sawant said.

Also Read | Paush Purnima 2026: Complete Guide to Puja, Snan, Daan Timings as Magh Mela Begins In Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, following the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the Goa local body elections last week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dedicated the success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state's people.

He also congratulated all the successful BJP candidates and thanked the rural voters of Goa. "I heartily congratulate all those BJP candidates who have won. I dedicate this victory to Prime Minister Modi and the people of Goa. I also thank those rural voters who have given us this opportunity under PM Modi's leadership," Pramod Sawant told reporters.

In the 50-member Zilla panchayat body, the Bharatiya Janata Party, in alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has won 30 seats, while Congress won 9, and the Goa Forward Party, the Aam Aadmi Party, and the Revolutionary Goans Party have won 1 seat each.

The Zilla Panchayat elections are seen as a crucial political contest ahead of the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, with the results expected to shape future alliances and electoral strategies in the state. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)