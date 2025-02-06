Karmali (Goa) [India], February 6 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant flagged off a special train from Karmali Railway Station to Prayagraj, carrying devotees who will attend the MahaKumbh Mela 2025. This initiative is part of the arrangements made by the Goa government to assist the pilgrims traveling to the religious event.

"I have flagged off a train to Prayagraj on behalf of the government of Goa. I congratulate all the devotees," Sawant said. He further announced that two additional trains will depart on February 13 and February21. "If more people wish to travel, we will make arrangements for them as well," the chief minister said.

The Goa Chief Minister also extended his appreciation for the arrangements made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the event. "I congratulate UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the arrangements that he has made for the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025," Sawant said.

Additionally, Sawant congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a holy dip at the Ganges during his visit to Prayagraj. "Yesterday, PM Modi took a holy dip, I congratulate him for that as well," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Maha Kumbh 2025 has witnessed a massive turnout, with over 389.7 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred Triveni Sangam since the commencement of the festival.

The event has been hailed as a spiritual and cultural extravaganza, with pilgrims from across the globe praising the arrangements made by the authorities.

More than 3.79 million devotees took a holy dip at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj till 8 am as of today.

According to officials, over 1 million Kalpwasis are residing at the Mela premises, while the total number of pilgrims visiting the festival has reached 2.79 million so far today.

Devotees have expressed their gratitude for the smooth and efficient management of the festival, which has allowed them to take a peaceful and surreal dip in the Ganges. The arrangements, including security, sanitation, and amenities, have been commended by the pilgrims.

A devotee, who recently returned from the sacred gathering, said, "I've just returned from the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, and I was impressed by the exceptional arrangements in place despite the massive crowds. Taking a holy dip in the Ganges was a surreal experience, and I felt blessed. The organizers have done a commendable job in managing the vast number of devotees. Jai Ganga Bhaiya!" (ANI)

