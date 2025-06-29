Sanquelim (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday held a Janta Darbar in Sanquelim of North Goa's Bicholim Taluka. This initiative provides a platform for commoners to express their grievances and concerns directly to the government. Such events remain crucial for the public to seek assistance.

During the Janta Darbar, CM Sawant heard the problems being faced by the people. This program is part of a regular initiative designed to foster direct communication between the government and its constituents.

Earlier in the day, CM joined the launch of the Raj Bhavan Annadan Scheme.

"Pleased to join the Launch of Raj Bhavan Annadan Scheme (Aided by Hon'ble Governor's Royalty from Books) & Distribution of Financial Aid to Cancer & Dialysis patients at the hands of Hon'ble Governor Shri @psspillaigov Ji, in the presence of Hon'ble Governor of Kerala Shri @rajendraarlekarJi, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula. I thank & congratulate Hon'ble Governor of Goa for the initiative extend my best wishes," CM Pramod Sawant posted on X.

On Saturday, Sawant announced the launch of the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System, aimed at revolutionising public transportation in the state. Under the new initiative, private bus owners joining the digital platform will receive a subsidy of Rs 3 per kilometre.

The CM explained that the digital platform will make bus tracking easier, benefiting both tourists and locals. He also thanked the Transport Department for bringing the vision to reality.

"On behalf of the Goa government's Transport Department, we have launched the Majhi Bus New Public Transport System. To bring a revolution in the public transport system, we have started this service. All private bus owners who are joining the digital platform are being given a subsidy of Rs 3 per kilometre," Sawant told ANI.

